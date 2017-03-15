Gwadar port gateway of CPEC; to change destiny of Balochistan people: PM

GWADAR, Mar 15 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said that Gwadar Port was the gateway of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and it would change the destiny of the people of Balochistan.

He expressed these views during a briefing on the progress of various development projects of Gwadar here. Director General, Gwadar Development Authority Dr. Sajjad Hussain made a presentation regarding water supply,

electricity, road connectivity, land acquisition, special economic zones, capacity enhancement and performance of Gwadar Development Authority.

The Prime Minister said that the present government had focused on the development of Balochistan including infrastructure, energy, health facilities and socio-economic uplift of the people of Balochistan.

He emphasized that priority should be given to employment of local people in development projects and directed for early completion of Vocational Training Institute at Gwadar for skills’ development and employability of local youth.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the security provided for the projects and routes and directed to expedite work on the Western Link routes so that Gawadar was linked to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province early.

He also directed to expedite pace of work on road links in interior Balochistan

The Prime Minister stated that CPEC was an integral part of regional connectivity and held huge potential for development of Pakistan and the region.

He said that Gwadar Port expressway and new Gwadar International Airport along with Gwadar Port free zone and business complex would make Gwadar an attractive destination for investors.

“Our government has provided necessary legal cover to ensure ease of business for foreign investors and many international companies are now keen to invest in Pakistan,” he added.

The Prime Minister directed Gwadar Development Authority to complete legal and administrative formalities and timely completion of ongoing and planned projects.

He was also briefed on the Gwadar City Master Plan that was being developed in cooperation with China.

The Prime Minister approved Desalination Plant for water supply of Gawadar. Financing of the Desalination Plant would be explored through Public Private Partnership, otherwise Federal Government and the Government of Balochistan will finance the project.

The briefing was also attended by Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai, Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri, Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Khan Bazinjo, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Railways Khawja Saad Rafiq, Minister for SAFRON Lt. Gen. (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch and other senior officials.

Earlier the Prime Minister was received by Governor and Chief Minister Balochistan upon arrival at Pasni Airport. The Prime Minister also inspected Pasni-Gwadar road.