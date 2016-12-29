Gwadar master city plan to bring economic stability: Ahsan

Beijing, Dec 29 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that master city plan and other developmental projects would bring socio-economic stability in the Gwadar.

Addressing the 6th meeting of Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC), the minister highlighted the significance of Gwadar projects in economic development of the country, said a statement received here on Thursday.

He said that agreement on 300 MW power project has been signed and the project would be start soon.

He also highlighted Gwadar water supply project, hospital and technical institute projects and stressed upon the timely completion of these projects to bring positive message of hope and support to local people in Gwadar.

Ahsan Iqbal appreciated the Chinese commitment to help and start the mass transit railway project in the provincial headquarters which will provide great facility to millions of people in the country.

The minister also appreciated the consideration and inclusion of projects proposed by the provinces in infrastructure and energy to harness different opportunities and development in various parts of Pakistan to pass on fruits of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to all provinces and regions.

He further said that one industrial zone in each province has been identified and selected on the basis of their market attraction and principles of business.

Ahsan Iqbal said that three years ago when China and Pakistan started the journey of CPEC, there were many doubts about covering so much ground in very little time.

He said that with the support of political leadership, hard work of officials of both countries, CPEC has become the biggest project of regional connectivity in the world.

CPEC is the flagship project of “One Belt, One Road” showing how one belt one road can transform the regional cooperation into reality and bring benefits to millions of people.

The minister said that CPEC has added more value to the friendship of China and Pakistan, adding that CPEC has become the north star of friendship between both the countries making the friendship even higher than skies.