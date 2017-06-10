Gutterres calls for UN-SCO cooperation in combating threats to peace, security

UNITED NATIONS, June 9 (APP): Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday stressed the importance of partnership between the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in achieving global development goals and combating some of today’s key threats to peace and security, such as terrorism.

“Looking ahead, the United Nations will continue to be your strong

partner,” Guterres told the SCO’s Council of Heads of State being held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The Eurasian political, economic and security union was founded in

1996 in the Chinese city of Shanghai by Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan. It added Uzbekistan in 2001 and India and Pakistan on Friday as its full members.

At UN Headquarters in New York, a U.N. spokesman said that the UN

chief met Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, among other

distinguished leaders, on the sidelines of the summit.

The spokesman said that the two leaders discussed some development

issues as well as regional issues.

Asked whether Kashmir came up during the talks, the spokesman said

they discussed all “regional issues.”

In his speech to the summit, Guterres said the SCO played a valuable

role in promoting mutual understanding, dialogue, stability and

development across much of Eurasia, and its members were working together

to combat some of today’s key threats to peace and security, including terrorism, violent extremism, drug trafficking and organized crime.

“Ultimately, inclusive and sustainable development is the best form

of preventing armed conflict and violent extremism,” Guterres said,

asking the SCO members to show leadership in efforts to implement the

Paris Agreement on climate change and commitment to fight terrorism and address its root causes.

At a press conference on the same day, Guterres highlighted the

important role of Kazakhstan at the regional and international level.

He said Kazakhstan could play a leading role in promoting cooperation

among Central Asian countries toward peace and prosperity of the region, including ways to share water resources, combat terrorism more effectively and create a stronger solidarity in achieving sustainable development.

The Secretary-General said Kazakhstan had been a symbol of dialogue, a

symbol of peace, a symbol of the promotion of contacts between cultures, religions and civilizations.

The country is serving on the Security Council and is playing an

extremely important mediation role in conflict.

In its capital, Kazakhstan has been hosting the so-named Astana talks

on Syria led by Russia, Turkey and Iran.