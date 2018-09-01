Guterres voices concern over US move to cut funds to UN Palestinian Refugee agency

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 1 (APP):United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has regretted Trump administration’s decision to cutoff United States funds to the U.N. agency that helps Palestinian refugees, pushing back against its claim that the agency is inefficient, and calling on other countries to fill the gap left by the U.S.

“We regret the United States’ decision to provide no further funding to UNRWA, which provides essential services to Palestine refugees and contributes to stability in the region,” a statement from the Secretary-General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Friday night.

“The U.S. has traditionally been the largest single contributor to UNRWA. We appreciate its support over the years,” he said.

“UNRWA has a strong record of providing high-quality education, health and other essential services, often in extremely difficult circumstances, to Palestine refugees who are in great need,” the spokesman said.

“The Secretary-General calls on other countries to help fill the remaining financial gap, so that UNRWA can continue to provide this vital assistance, as well as a sense of hope this vulnerable population,” the statement said.

It added, “UNRWA enjoys the full confidence of the Secretary-General. Commissioner General Pierre Krahenbuhl has led a rapid, innovative and tireless effort to overcome the unexpected financial crisis UNRWA has faced this year. It has expanded the donor base, raised considerable new funding, and explored new avenues of support.

“In addition, UNRWA took extraordinary internal management measures to increase efficiencies and reduce costs.”

UNRWA was set up to serve Palestinians driven from their homes after the creation of Israel in 1948. In 2017, the United States covered about a third of the agency’s budget of $1.1 billion. In January, the Trump administration provided $60 million compared to $364 million in 2017, and called on Palestinians to restart peace talks with Israel.

Friday’s decision comes a week after slashing bilateral U.S. aid for projects in the West Bank and Gaza.