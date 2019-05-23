NEW YORK, May 23 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres looks forward to working with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his spokesman said Thursday as Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party won the national elections.

But Spokesman Stephane Dujarric, who was answering questions at the regular noon briefing in New York, reacted cautiously when asked about the unresolved Kashmir dispute, saying “the UN position on Kashmir is well known… .our stand is unchanged.” He did not elaborate.

Over the years, the UN has been advocating dialogue between India and Pakistan for resolving all issues, including Kashmir, through dialogue. In this regard, the UN chief has time and again offered his good offices to both countries. Pakistan consistently welcomed the good offices offer, but India rejected it.

Responding to a question about the Modi’s party victory, the spokesman said, “We have seen the results…We obviously very much look forward to working with Prime Minister Modi. The Secretary-General and him have especially a strong relationship when it come to issues around climate change.”

Dujarric added that as of now, he did not know if any conversation was scheduled between the UN Chief and the Indian Prime Minister following the election results, which were declared Thursday.

Spokeswoman for President of the General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa, Monica Grayley said she congratulated India and the people of India, as well as all newly elected representatives of this election.

Espinosa “looks forward to continuing to work with India in the months to come,” Grayley said.