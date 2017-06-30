LAHORE, June 30 (APP): Evacuee Trust Property Board
(ETPB) Chairman Muhammad Siddiqul Farooq has said that
Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) will
stage a protest demonstration against the Indian government
for not allowing Sikh yatrees to come to Pakistan.
Addressing a press conference along with Pardhan
Sardar Tara Singh and other Sikh leaders at Zaman Park here on
Friday, he said that the PSGPC would hold demonstration at
Wagha boarder Lahore and Islamabad within this week.
The chairman said that Sikh leaders would meet leaders
of other religions in this regard. He said that the PSGPC
had appealed to all UN member countries, Europe Union, OIC
and international institutions to take notice of the
incident.
He said that the PSGPC had also appealed to Sikh organisation
of the world to take practical steps and raise the matter at every
forum in this regard.
Earlier, a meeting of the PSGPC was held here under the
chairmanship of Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh. The meeting
approved a resolution and strongly condemned the Indian
government for not allowing Sikh yatrees to come to Pakistan for
observing the martyrdom of Guru Arjun Dev Gi on June 8 and the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh on June 28.
The ETPB chairman participated in the meeting as a convenor.
Gurdwara committee to hold demo against Indian govt
LAHORE, June 30 (APP): Evacuee Trust Property Board