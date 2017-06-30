Gurdwara committee to hold demo against Indian govt

LAHORE, June 30 (APP): Evacuee Trust Property Board

(ETPB) Chairman Muhammad Siddiqul Farooq has said that

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) will

stage a protest demonstration against the Indian government

for not allowing Sikh yatrees to come to Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference along with Pardhan

Sardar Tara Singh and other Sikh leaders at Zaman Park here on

Friday, he said that the PSGPC would hold demonstration at

Wagha boarder Lahore and Islamabad within this week.

The chairman said that Sikh leaders would meet leaders

of other religions in this regard. He said that the PSGPC

had appealed to all UN member countries, Europe Union, OIC

and international institutions to take notice of the

incident.

He said that the PSGPC had also appealed to Sikh organisation

of the world to take practical steps and raise the matter at every

forum in this regard.

Earlier, a meeting of the PSGPC was held here under the

chairmanship of Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh. The meeting

approved a resolution and strongly condemned the Indian

government for not allowing Sikh yatrees to come to Pakistan for

observing the martyrdom of Guru Arjun Dev Gi on June 8 and the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh on June 28.

The ETPB chairman participated in the meeting as a convenor.