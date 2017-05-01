Gul Zaib qualifies for Asian Boxing pre-quarter finals

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (APP): Pakisatn boxer Gul Zaib has moved into the pre-quarter finals of the Asian Boxing Championship being played in Uzbekistan.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) General Secretary Lt Col Muhammad Nasir Ijaz Tung said Gul (69kg) beat his Palestinian counterpart in the event to move into the pre-quarter finals.

However, Muhammad Asif (52kg) of Pakistan lost to his Kazakh counterpart in the championship, which would continue till May 7 in Tashkent, he added.

“Pakistani boxers participating in the event include Muhib Ullah 49kg, Syed Muhammad Asif 52kg, Salman Baluch 64kg, Gul Zaib 69kg, Tanvir Ahmed 75kg, Awais Ali Khan 81kg and Sanaullah 91kg,” he said.