Gul wins Inter- club Quetta Tennis Championship

QUETTA, May 4 (APP): Brigadier Gul Hasan and his partner won the

Inter-Club Quetta Tennis Champion chip held under the aegis of the Balochistan Tennis Association, said a statement issued by BTA here on Thursday.

As per details, the final match held between Senior Vice President

Balochistan Tennis Association Chaudhry Mumtaz Yousaf and his partner with a rival team comprising Brigadier Gul Hasan and Naseer Ahmed which latter won by 6-4 and 6-1 scores.

While addressing the concluding ceremony of the tournament, Senior Vice President, BTA Chaudhry Mumtaz Yousaf said that steps are afoot to ensure participation of senior members aged 35 and above in the upcoming International level tournament to be held under the ITF.

He maintained that measures were also in place to make arrangement for holding a national tennis tournament in Quetta. Later, Senior Vice President BTA gave away prizes among the players.