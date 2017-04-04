Gujrat third team to sign MoU for 1st Super Kabaddi League

LAHORE, Apr 4 (APP): Gujrat become the third team to sing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the first Super Kabbadi League, being played from May 16 here at Punjab Stadium.

Chaudhry Nasrullah Warraich – owner of Gujrat, signed the MoU with

Strawberry Sports Management (SSM) for the 1st Super Kabaddi

League (SKL) at a press conference, here on Tuesday.

“The sports in Pakistan are on the verge of decline due to lack of

interest of government and corporate sector. There is a dire need to

promote sports at the grass-roots level.

“We also need to promote regional sports and games like kabaddi, which

can help the country get recognition across the globe,” Ch Nasrullah, who

is also chairman of Al-Jalil Gardens, said.

Also present on the occasion were SSM CEO Haider Ali Daud, Majeed

Warraich of Al-Jalil Gardens, PKF Vice President Ramzan Ghumman, Naeem Saqib, Nadeem Pehalwan and other kabaddi officials.

“The main reason for buying a kabaddi league team was promotion of

cultural game of the country and secondly, as I belong to Gujrat, that’s why I bought this team to earn good name for my city. I just want to see kabaddi flourish widely and earn good name for the country globally,” he added.

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Vice President Ramzan Ghumman said

that spectators from across the country and especially Lahore were anxiously waiting for the day of beginning the league.

“The PKF is in contact with foreign players to feature in the league,

but its up to government, as if it issues NOCs to foreign players, they will surely be seen in action during the action-packed league. But one thing is for sure that the second edition of the league will see the presence of a huge number of international players.”

Speaking about the Super Kabaddi League (SKL), Strawberry Sports

Management CEO Haider Ali Daud said: “It’s a sports revolution in the making. The SKL shall change the way we understood sports in Pakistan. I especially thank the role of Punjab Sports Minister and DG Sports Punjab for their all-out support and facilitation regarding holding the league at the Punjab Stadium.”

It is pertinent to mention here that two teams of the league have

already been owned recently. Chuadhry Ikhlaq owned Sialkot Bulls while earlier, Islamabad Tigers was owned by hockey Olympian Mohamad Usman.

The next three teams of the league will also sign MoU with the

organisers soon, as in the end of this month, the drafting process of the league will begin.