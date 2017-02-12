Guinness accepts Bodla’s record

ISLAMABAD Feb 12 (APP): Pakistan’s Taekwondo black belt Ahmad Amin Bodla’s 9th record have been approved by the Guinness World Records.

Talking to APP abiut his record, Bodla said he had struck 463 full contact punches in one minute with 1 kg weight in each hand to break the record of 414 . He said the previous world record was held by Ahmad Hussain, a martial arts Grand Master from Peshawar.

“I am very thankful to my parents, teachers and friends for their immense support.

I am training hard and look forward to break more records this year,” he said.

He said he will also be the captain of Punjab’s team in the National Endurance Championship.

“My aim is to win this title for my team,” he said.