Group exhibition by young artists concludes

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):A five-day exhibition by 20 young showcasing landscape, calligraphy, figurative art, sketches, buildings and abstract art while using oil on paint, water colour, pencils and charcoal concluded here Wednesday.

The exhibition was arranged by Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC), whereas, Mehwish Ikram, Tooba Kiran, Tayyaba Khalid, Dania Siddiqui, Sonia Bashir, Saba Maqbool, Amisha Ashiq, Irum Kamran, Khansa Javaid, Sameeta Riaz, Tayyaba Gulistan, Humera Tamkeen, Mahum Farid, Roobia Gulfaraz, Arifa Bano, Javaria, Junaid ul Hassan, Muhammad Sajid, Muhammad Shahrez Farid Khan and Nawaz Khan were among the artists of the exhibition.