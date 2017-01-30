Ground breaking of Matiari-Lahore, Faisalabad transmission lines likely in Feb

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): The ground breaking of Matiari-Lahore
and Matiari-Faisalabad power transmission line under China Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC) is likely to be held in next month.
The feasibility study for the transmission lines has been
completed and land accusation process is under progress, said an
official in ministry of Planning and Development here.
Talking to APP on Monday, the official informed that the
Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the power transmission lines
would be announced in next fiscal year (2017-18).
He said the Chinese side has nominated China Electric Power
Equipment and Technology Company (CET) and State Grid for this
purpose.
Meanwhile he informed that under CPEC, 12 early harvest energy
generation projects would be completed by 2017-18 which would help
to meet the energy requirements of the country.
“These energy generation projects would produce 5000 MW of
electricity and overcome power demand supply gap in the country”, he
added.
He informed that the short term projects would be mostly
related to energy generation projects based on coal, solar, wind and
others.
The medium term projects under CPEC, he said would be
completed by 2025, where as the long term projects would be
completed by the year 2030, adding that development work on all the
projects were gaining the momentum by every passing day.
He said that a complete national consensus was
observed during the meeting of 6th Joint Cooperation Committee as
all the federating units participated, which gave a good message to
Chines government which also helped boost their confidence.
He said the Chinese government had also shown its intentions
to include Diamir-Bash Dam projects in the CPEC, adding that
government was also focusing the mega project which would enhance
water storage capacity of the country.
He informed that land accusation process were completed by
spending Rs 101 billion and project would be completed with in 8-10
years which would also help increase the life span of Mangla and
Tarbela dams.
He said that in road infrastructure projects, up-gradation of
KKH and Havellian Thakot Phase 2 was also under progress, which
would bring about revolution in transportation sector of the
country.
He said the work on Western route was in full swing and in
rail based mass transit system, the JCC also agreed in principle to
include Karachi circular railway, Peshawar, Quetta mass transit and
orange line.
Secretary Planning informed that feasibility study for the
construction of ML-1 from Karachi to Peshawar and Toorkhum were
completed and under the project a dry port would be constructed in
Havellian which would help in fright transportation.
He informed that new projects recommended by the
provinces were also included in CPEC, adding that China had assured
that construction work for Gwadar express way would be started by
the second quarter of current financial year.
Water supply project, which would provide 5 million gallon
water would also be developed, where as vocational training centers
for skill development of Balochi youth are also under construction.
The official said that committee that Gwadar Smart City Plan
would also be finalized by the end of current year, where as
industrial cooperation group had formed to promote chines investment
for economic growth.
