Ground-breaking ceremony of Fazaia Medical College

KARACHI, Aug 4 (APP): Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air

Staff, Pakistan Air Force performed earth breaking ceremony of Fazaia

Medical College at PAF Base, Faisal here Friday.

According to a press release, the Air Chief unveiled the plaque of

Fazaia Medical College.

The Air Chief in his address said the development of education sector

in Pakistan is the need of the hour and Pakistan Air Force has always given prime focus to education and community services.

Institution, he said will be equipped with state

of the art facilities and experienced faculty to provide quality

education in the field of medical sciences.

He lauded the efforts of all concerned for making this dream

reality within a short span.

He reiterated that the PAF would continue playing an effective

role in the nation building and such projects would be established in

other cities of the country.

Earlier, Air Commodore Abdul Jabbar Khan, Base Commander PAF Base

Faisal, briefed the audience about salient features of the project.

Fazaia Medical College would have a covered area of approximately

180,000 square feet and would be equipped with state of the art

teaching facilities including auditorium, classrooms, laboratories and

associated educational infrastructure.

It will have the capacity to accommodate 150 students with

provision of modern boarding and lodging facility for non-resident

students coming from distant locations.

The College is likely to commence MBBS classes by end of 2018.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of dignitaries and

high ranking officers from the Armed Forces.