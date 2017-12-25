Ground-breaking ceremony held for upgradation of Pindi football stadium

RAWALPINDI, Dec 25 (APP):International standard floodlights and Gym will be set up at Rawalpindi Football Stadium to develop a new culture

in the city, Chairman Steering Committee of Punjab Sports Board Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Monday said.

Speaking at groundbreaking ceremony of up gradation of Pindi Football Stadium, he said Rs50 million would be spent on providing latest sports facilities including fixation of flood lights, development of gym and various other allied facilities in the stadium.

He said development of a latest Park at 120 kanals of land at Rawal road was underway. He informed that the development work of football stadium would be completed by February 2018.

“The Punjab government is determined to make Rawalpindi grounds, an international standard facility where state-of-the-art facilities are available under one roof and we have taken a number of decisions to revamp pindi sports,” he concluded.