Grid Station of 132 KVA approved for Warai, Dir: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Dec 20 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister, Engr. Ameer Muqam Tuesday said 132 KV Grid Station had been approved for Warai and Dir which would address the issue of load shedding and low voltage in the area.

Talking to a delegation of area elders led by Malik Jehanzeb, he said

the federal government had also completed road till Dir which would bring positive change in lives of people of the area. Expressing grief over fire incident in Hosherai Bazar, Muqam said he would contact Prime Minister for providing assistance to the victims.

The PM’s advisor said he would soon visit Upper and Lower Dir and

inaugurate various welfare schemes for area citizenry. He also appreciated the dedication

of party workers and urged them to focus energies for the victory of PMLN in Dir. Ameer Muqam also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Rukhsana Sattar, leader of PMLN Women Wing. He also prayed tribute to Rukhsana Sattar for her services and prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul.