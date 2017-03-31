Green Line Bus project to be completed by end of current year: Governor

KARACHI, March 31 (APP): Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on

Friday said the Green Line Bus project in Karachi, mainly funded by federal government, is fast on its way to completion and would be open to public by end of the current year.

The Governor who visited the Green Line Bus project’s construction site at Board Office intersection and given an elaborate briefing by the concerned officials, later talking to media persons said the scheme will provide Karachiites with an updated mode transportation.

“It will definitely facilitate the local commuters exposed to

immense traffic related problems due to lack of planning in the ever

expanding metropolis of the country,” he said.

The Governor said the project will not only accelerate the

means of transportation but also reduce traffic congestion besides

expediting social and economic activities in the city.