Great transformations may lead to solution of Kashmir, Arab world issues by next decade: President

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday said great transformations were going to occur in the world in the next decade as a result of which Kashmir issue and many problems of the Arab world would be resolved.

The president said this talking to Jordanian historian and author Umar Mohammad Nazal Armouthi who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Umar Mohammad Nazal Armouthi is a well known writer and author of 30 books.

He said the issues of Kashmir and Palestine would remain unresolved unless they were settled in accordance with aspirations of the people of the regions.

The president underlined that Kashmir dispute was not a complex issue rather a clear one and emphasized that Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris only.

He said India had always created problems in resolving this issue and occupied the region against the wishes of the people.

The president noted that the brave people of Kashmir and Palestine were continuing their struggle for freedom despite the continued oppression and brutalities being perpetrated by the occupation forces.

He said Pakistan would continue to extend support to the people of

Kashmir and Palestine in their just struggle for freedom.

He stressed the need to continue highlighting the both disputes as humanitarian issues that merit the attention of the international community.

President Mamnoon Hussain said Pakistan and Jordan were brotherly Muslim countries and enjoyed excellent bilateral relations which were embedded in strong bonds of faith, culture and shared history.

He noted that the two countries had supported each other in times of need and have commonality of views on important regional and international issues.

Umar Mohammad Nazal Armouthi also presented a memento to President Mamnoon Hussain on this occasion.