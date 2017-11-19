KARACHI, Nov 19 (APP):Turkish Consul General in Karachi,
Murat M. Onart, has said there is great scope for expanding
Turkish-Pakistan bilateral trade.
This was stated by the Turkish envoy, Murat M. Onart,
at a farewell reception here, says a statement on Sunday.
Onart returns to Turkey in December after serving for
six years in Karachi.
He added Turkey’s main focus in Pakistan is infrastructure
projects besides energy and finance sectors.
The Turkish envoy said, “Pakistan is just like my home and
lived in the cosmopolitan city of Karachi and made thousands of
friends who showered love and affection, and opened their hearts
and homes to me.”
“Turkey and Pakistan are two brothers who are always there
for each other,” he further remarked.
The reception was hosted in his honour by Azeem Quraishi on
behalf of Avari Hotels chain board of management.
The Turkish diplomat further said he would always cherish
the fond memories of his sojourn in Karachi as he had enjoyed
every moment of his assignment.
He said 100 Turkish firms were operating in Pakistan in
these and other sectors while 158 Pakistanis companies were
operating in Turkey.
He asked Pakistan travel sector to explore the tourism
potential as Pakistanis would find themselves warmly welcomed
in Turkey.
Earlier, the General Manager Avari Hotels, Azeem Quaraishi,
in his welcome address said Murat M. Onart is a great friend
of Pakistan who has strived day and night to present a positive
image of Pakistan since his arrival in 2011.
Great scope for expanding Pak-Turkish trade: Turkish envoy
KARACHI, Nov 19 (APP):Turkish Consul General in Karachi,