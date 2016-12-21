Grand Mufti of Bosnia and Herzegovina calls on PM

SARAJEVO (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Dec 21 (APP): Rais-ul-Ulema Husein ef Kavazovic, the Grand Mufti of Bosnia and Herzegovina called on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here on Wednesday.

The Raees-ul-Ulema apprised the prime minister about his centre working for inter-faith harmony.

The need for a strengthening Muslim brotherhood and fraternity was discussed during the meeting.

Those who attended the meeting included President of the Assembly of Islamic Community Hasan Cengic, Director of the Directorate for External Affairs and Diaspora of the Islamic community.