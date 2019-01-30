Graeme Smith, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja to call HBL PSL 2019

LAHORE, Jan 30 (APP):A star-studded HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 commentary panel including former South African captain Graeme Smith, former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden and former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja were unveiled by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) here on Wednesday.

The trio joins world-famous commentators Danny Morrison, Michael Slater, Bazid Khan, Alan Wilkins and Kepler Wessels on a panel that is set to enthral viewers from around the world.