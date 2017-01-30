Govt’s foremost aim is to serve people: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

on Monday said the foremost aim of his government was to serve and

empower the people.

In a meeting with parliamentarian Ghulam Bibi Bharwana here at

the PM House, the Prime Minister said the government’s welfare

schemes were aimed at serving the people.

The Prime Minister urged upon the parliamentarians to maintain

an active liaison with people of their respective constituencies to

obtain their valued input and feedback.

He mentioned that focus was being laid on crucially important

health and education sector besides improving law and order,

enhancing connectivity networks and investing in power sector.

Ghulam Bibi Bharwana said improved security situation had

paved the way for achieving economic stability, under the leadership of

the Prime Minister.

She apprised the Prime Minister on issues pertaining to

various development and uplift schemes in her constituency.