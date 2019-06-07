ISLAMABAD, Jun 07 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said the government’s efforts to bring ease of doing business and economic stability in the country would come to fruition soon.

In a meeting with a delegation of businessmen in Karachi, the president said the government would extend all-out support to the local and foreign investors to promote business and trade activities, said a President House statement.

He hoped that the government would soon overcome the economic challenges confronting the country.

The members of the delegation shared Eid greetings with the president and also apprised him of their problems.

Meanwhile, the President also hosted an Open House at the Governor House in Karachi to exchange Eid greetings with the people from cross sections of society.

The people, including diplomats, political leaders and renowned figures from different fields greeted the president on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and expressed their good wishes for him.