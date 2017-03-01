Govt’s decision to hold population census lauded

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP): Parliamentarians of the different political parties have appreciated the government’s decision of holding

population census ion the country.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, Leader, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Shazia Marri said it was a good decision by the government in consultation with opposition parties.

She said census was a constitutional requirement and it would help

moveforward with a proper planning for the betterment of people.

Leader, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Syed Javed Ali Shah

said that latest database was needed to meet the demands of growing

population.

Javed Ali Shah said under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif the government was moving forward and holding

population census which was a positive step.

He said the last census was also conducted by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government in 1998 and again the credit

of holding this cencus to PML-N.

Member National Assembly (MNA), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sahibzada Tariq Ullah while talking to this scribe, said the census was need of the hour and government steps in this regard were appreciatable.

He said government and opposition parties were at the same page for the issues of national interest.