Govt’s concerted efforts bring significant improvement in power situation: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on

Wednesday said as a result of the concerted efforts by present government, power situation had improved significantly saving people from the inconvenience of unscheduled and forced loadshedding.

The Prime Minister observed this while chairing a meeting of the

Cabinet Committee on Energy here at the PM Office and reviewed power situation in the country.

Secretary Water and Power gave a detailed briefing on the current

demand and supply situation in the power sector. He also presented projected figures for the power sector up to year 2023, according to a press release issued by the PM’s Media Office here.

The Prime Minister reviewed various outstanding issues regarding

the upcoming power plants and gave instructions for expeditious completion of ongoing power generation and transmission system in the country.

He was informed that 500 KV Neelum Jhelum transmission line would be

completed by the end of this month. Transmission line of the same capacities in Port Qasim and Thar Matiari would be completed by October 2017 and June 2018 respectively.

It was informed that 220KV Jhampir-TM Road transmission line had been

energized. Gharo Jhampir line of 220KV, 132 KV Patrind Mansehra and 500 KV Baloki transmission lines would be completed in the year 2018.

While reviewing the current distribution system, the Prime Minister

advised the ministry of water and power to work out a comprehensive plan, in coordination with stakeholders, for reducing technical and commercial losses and making power distribution a viable sector.