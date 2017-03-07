Govt working to prepare comprehensive National Curriculum: Baligh ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Engineer Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman Tuesday said that government was working to prepare a comprehensive national curriculum with help of provinces on urgent basis.

He was addressing a two-day international conference on “Role of Islamic Universities in Teaching of Arabic to Non-Native speakers” which concluded here at International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI).

The conference was organized by the Faculty of Arabic of the university where national and international scholars, experts of Arabic language and varsity’s veteran faculty members presented around 50 papers to explore ways for promoting Arabic language.

“Inclusion of teaching of Quran with Nazra and translation in the curriculum at different levels of school education is the prime focus of the ministry and soon a bill of compulsory Quran education at schools will be passed from the parliament” he said.

Curriculum will be designed in line with the contemporary needs by focusing on character building, civic sense and national unity.

The minister maintained that Islam was complete code of life and government had focused on providing contemporary education to youth integrated with teachings of Islam.

Talking about the improvements in the higher education, the minister said that government,through Higher Education Commission, had increased the funding from Rs 41 billion to Rs 91 billion for universities in the country.

He highlighted the importance of technical education and told that government was also mulling to offer short courses of spoken Arabic to technical education people so they could perform better in Arab countries.

The minister also hailed the IIUI and its services, and said the university had always shown presence of foreign students at its campuses which was a distinction, adding IIUI as the most vital institution which could play pivotal role in promoting education.

Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, IIUI President said that Arabic was language of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Holy Quran and every Muslim should learn it to get guidance from the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Holy book.

He also apprised the participants regarding IIUI’s steps for promoting Arabic language and hailed the faculty of Arabic for arranging an international conference on the topic.

He called upon the Muslim societies to teach Arabic to Youth and termed it as a pre-requisite for comprehension of teachings of Islam.

Dr. Masoom Yasinzai opined in his speech that it was necessary to learn Arabic for having accurate comprehension of Quran.

He said that IIUI was always ready to work with government for promoting of Arabic language, while he suggested that students of seminaries be utilized for managing Arabic faculty deficit.

He also told that IIUI was also mulling over launching virtual Arabic learning programs as well.

Earlier, Dr. Muhammad Bashir briefed the participants about aims and objectives and papers presented in the conference.

The two day moot was also attended by scholars from 14 Mulsim

countries including experts from Al-Azhar University of Egypt, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Uganda, Malaysia, Indonesia, Oman and others.