Govt working to improve economy, foreign reserves, exports: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar said on Monday that the present government was making efforts to improve economy, foreign reserves and exports.

Talking to a private news channel, he said foreign reserves had touched US $24 billion due to the prudent policies of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

Ishaq Dar said a huge investment was being made in the energy sector under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor. Similarly, many other projects including Multan Motorway, Gawadar and Karachi Circular Railway etc were also underway under the CPEC, he added.

To a question regarding changes in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws, he said a 20-member parliamentary committee had been formed to review the laws.

Replying to a query about General ® Raheel Sharif’s appointment as Commander of Islamic Force, he said the decision would be taken in accordance with the Constitution and in the larger national interest.

Regarding electoral reforms, Dar said the parliamentary committee formed for the purpose had held several meetings.

Responding to a question regarding offshoe companies, he said Pakistan tehreek-i-Insaf himself was owner of such comapany.

As regards the PTI chief’s allegations against his person, Dar said he did not want to speak about Imran’s personal life. He had the details, which if he divulged then Imran would not be able to face the nation, he added.

Dar said it was Imran Khan who did not take part in the judges’ restoration movement while Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif came out to lead that movement.