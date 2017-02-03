Govt working to facilitate masses: Baloch

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP): Federal Minister for States and
Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch said
on Friday that the incumbent government was working to provide best
facilities to masses.
“Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had the priorities to provide
better services and facilities to the people as promised in its
manifesto, “ he stated while talking to a news channel.
He said the government was not only focusing on road
connectivity but also giving priority to other sectors including
health and education.
Appreciating the Karachi Hyderabad Motorway project, he said
the road infrastructure would help providing better facilities
to all segment of society. The minister said meaningful efforts were being made in social sector.
To a question, he said Pakistan Tehrik i Insaf had observed
that people expressed full confidence and support to the PML N in local bodies, Cantonment, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan elections due to the progress made in the country.
Abdul Qadir Baloch said people wanted to see development in their
areas.
