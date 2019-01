ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday informed the National Assembly that government was working on a plan

to establish Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (PMRA) to oversee the

media in the country.

Responding to a query during question hour, he said, “The Ministry is

presently working on establishing a Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority

which envisages a proposal of formation of a tribunal to address the

grievances related to media”.