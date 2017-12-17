Govt working on comprehensive plan for welfare of masses: CM

LAHORE, Dec 17 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government is

working on a comprehensive programme for provision of basic facilities to the people and all possible steps will be

taken in this regard.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, he said

this while addressing a meeting via video-link from London,

which reviewed measures for cooperation between the Punjab government and the Istanbul municipality for water sector, traffic management and horticulture.

Shehbaz Sharif said, “We will benefit from the experience

and skill of the Istanbul municipality in provision of civic

facilities, traffic management, water sector and horticulture”.

The Punjab government has excellent cooperation with

several companies of Turkey as the Turkish companies have

done heavy investment in solid waste management, transport and other sectors, he added.

He said that potable water was the basic right of every citizen, and for this purpose the Punjab government was

working on a mega project to provide drinkable water to people.

The CM said effective measures have been taken to control

traffic flow in Lahore and other big cities of the province

and the IGP should give personal attention on the traffic

management.

He said an effective traffic plan should be formed and

implemented because the departments concerned were responsible

for ridding the people of traffic burden.

Shehbaz said modern technology should be used to improve

traffic control system.

He said departments should work with diligence to provide

facilities to citizens. He said he requests delegation

leaving for Turkey that they should not waste time and improve

performance. He said profitable agreements should be made with

the officials of the Istanbul municipality.