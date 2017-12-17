LAHORE, Dec 17 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government is
working on a comprehensive programme for provision of basic facilities to the people and all possible steps will be
taken in this regard.
According to a handout issued here on Sunday, he said
this while addressing a meeting via video-link from London,
which reviewed measures for cooperation between the Punjab government and the Istanbul municipality for water sector, traffic management and horticulture.
Shehbaz Sharif said, “We will benefit from the experience
and skill of the Istanbul municipality in provision of civic
facilities, traffic management, water sector and horticulture”.
The Punjab government has excellent cooperation with
several companies of Turkey as the Turkish companies have
done heavy investment in solid waste management, transport and other sectors, he added.
He said that potable water was the basic right of every citizen, and for this purpose the Punjab government was
working on a mega project to provide drinkable water to people.
The CM said effective measures have been taken to control
traffic flow in Lahore and other big cities of the province
and the IGP should give personal attention on the traffic
management.
He said an effective traffic plan should be formed and
implemented because the departments concerned were responsible
for ridding the people of traffic burden.
Shehbaz said modern technology should be used to improve
traffic control system.
He said departments should work with diligence to provide
facilities to citizens. He said he requests delegation
leaving for Turkey that they should not waste time and improve
performance. He said profitable agreements should be made with
the officials of the Istanbul municipality.
Govt working on comprehensive plan for welfare of masses: CM
LAHORE, Dec 17 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad