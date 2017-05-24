Govt working for progress, development of Pakistan: Khurram Dastagir

PESHAWAR, May 24 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce. Engineer Khurram

Dastagir has said that the vision of the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is the progress and development of the whole country saying from Gawadar to Khunjrab all are Pakistanis and they are working for their uplift.

Addressing an impressive ceremony after laying foundation stone for the

establishment of Expo Centre on a vast area of 25 acres, he said that before 2013 it was looking that the state of Pakistan was shrinking, but due to the competent leadership of today, the country is now spreading.

The federal minister for commerce said that opportunities are available,

development is ushering and peace has been restored in the country. He said that similar expo centres will also be established in other cities of the country. Chief Minister Pervez Khattak was also present on the occasion.

Federal Minister Engineer Khurram Dastagir said that a fresh town is

being establishing in Peshawar, saying federal government will not disappoint the provincial government. He said that whatever going on in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not possible in pay of the country.

He said that on the directives of the Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz

Sharif, the amount of Rs.300 million allocated for the establishment of Expo Centre have been released for Peshawar Expo Centre and the foundation stone is laid while keeping in view this unity and consensus. He said that in presence of strong commitments, hurdles are removed automatically.

The federal minister said that he has expressed heartiest happiness over

the accomplishment of the dream of the establishment of Expo Centre in Peshawar.

The Expo Centre, he said will play crucial role in bringing economic

stability and strengthening of co-ordinations with permanent and possible trade partners of Pakistan.

He said that the centre will also play important role in the cultural

and economic development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding the Expo Centre has the status of the backbone in economic corridor and trade relations with Afghanistan. He said that the eyes of the whole country are fixed on Pakistan and themselves seeing the establishment of peace in Balochistan, Karachi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.