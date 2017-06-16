ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)
Leader Senator Saud Majeed has said that incumbent government is
working day and night for the development of the
country.
Talking to APP, he said the economy of the country is getting
strength and under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif country moving forward towards progress and prosperity.
Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Threek Insaf has
always played a negative role in the development process of the
country.
Replying to another question, he said PML-N government always
welcomes positive criticism from the opposition parties.
Govt working day, night for development of country : Saud Majeed
ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)