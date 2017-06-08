Govt wants Panama Papers probe to close matter forever: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, June 8 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr.

Musadik Malik Thursday said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

had presented himself and his family for investigation into the

Panama Papers.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government

was committed to investigations into the Panama Papers from any

forum so that the matter be closed once for all.

The Supreme Court had formed the joint investigation team

(JIT) on the Panama Papers, which was welcomed by the government,

he said.

He said the government was expecting fair and unbiased

investigations from the JIT. “We have expressed reservations on

regarding JIT members due to their past affiliations,” he added.