Govt utilizing all channels for promotion of trade: Commerce minister

SIALKOT,May 22 (APP): Federal Commerce Minister Eng. Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday said that government was utilizing all channels for the promotion of trade and commerce activities in the country.

In this regard business community across the country was being motivated to explore new venues for introducing Pakistani products in unexplored international market,he said.

Addressing the members of Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and

Exporters Association (PSGMEA) and other trade bodies,he said special attention was being given to resolving the problems confronting

exporters.”We could enhance exports by capturing new markets and with the production of quality goods.”

The Minister said the management of PayPal and Ali Baba will soon visit

Pakistan to discuss certain issues with the government.

He said the railway system was being upgraded to facilitate general

public and cater future needs of the country.

He said commercial officers had been appointed purely on merit and

hoped they will help in enhancing export volume of the country.

Power and gas supplies to industrial sector was top priority of the

government,he said,adding that as compared to past years the situation of electricity has improved.”This is the result of present government’s initiatives”, he said.

Commerce Minister disclosed that E-Commerce system would soon be

introduced in the country to facilitate the business community,adding that it will be launched after reviewing different aspects and legislation.

Earlier,in his address of welcome Chairman PSGMEA Khurram Aslam

highlighted various problems being faced by the exporters of Sialkot.