Govt using all resources to solve people’s problems: Kh Asif

SIALKOT, Oct 22 (APP)::Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif

has said that all available resources are being used for solving

people’s problems on priority basis.

Addressing an open kutchery at Pakistan Muslim League House

on Sunday, he said that huge funds were being spent on different

projects of people’s welfare in Sialkot.

He said that the basic objective of holding an open kutchary

was to listen to people’s problems directly, take appropriate

steps for solving them at the earliest.

Kh Asif said that people’s welfare was top on agenda of the

government and in this regard many steps had already been taken.

The minister also listened to the problems of people and

directed the authorities concerned to solve their problems.

Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community

Development Khawaja Mansha-ullah Butt, MPA Chaudhry Muhammad

Ikram and elected representative were also present on the

occasion.