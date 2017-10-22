Govt using all resources to solve people’s problems: Kh Asif

SIALKOT, Oct 22 (APP)::Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif
has said that all available resources are being used for solving
people’s problems on priority basis.
Addressing an open kutchery at Pakistan Muslim League House
on Sunday, he said that huge funds were being spent on different
projects of people’s welfare in Sialkot.
He said that the basic objective of holding an open kutchary
was to listen to people’s problems directly, take appropriate
steps for solving them at the earliest.
Kh Asif said that people’s welfare was top on agenda of the
government and in this regard many steps had already been taken.
The minister also listened to the problems of people and
directed the authorities concerned to solve their problems.
Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community
Development Khawaja Mansha-ullah Butt, MPA Chaudhry Muhammad
Ikram and elected representative were also present on the
occasion.
