Govt using all resources to resolve problems of people: Qureshi

MULTAN, July 7 (APP)::Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday the government was well aware of the problems of masses and using all resources to resolve them.

He said the masses would observe good results soon due to public-friendly polices of the government.

He said this during a Hajj training ceremony arranged by private Hajj operators here.

The foreign minister stated that the incumbent government had taken revolutionary steps to facilitate pilgrims as the government held talks with Saudi government for pilgrims residences.

The government succeeded in obtaining concession in residences, he said and added that the saved amounts were being returned to pilgrims. In the past, the corrupt rulers made properties in foreign countries through corruption in sacred Hajj operation as well.