Gov’t urged to take steps for improving livestock sector

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders on

Sunday highlighting the huge potential of livestock sector which is

progressing well said that the sector needs proper attention of the government.

Government should focus on improving the productivity of the

livestock sector which is comparatively low against the neighbouring

countries through meaningful steps, it said.

Agriculture sector that is one of the largest segments of the

economy but its production, especially that of sub-sector of

livestock is very little, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small

Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt.

In a statement issued here, he said that attention by the

government to poor dairy farmers can help multiply production of

milk, meat and hides to reduce prices at home and earn foreign

exchange through exports.

“Pakistan is the fifth largest producer of milk in the world

but production of milk per animal is dismally low which can be

improved by using modern techniques”, he added.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that Pakistan can easily become a

leading producer and exporter of milk and meat which require some

small steps which will also boost the troubled leather sector.

Dairy and livestock is an important sub-sector of agriculture

which continue to register growth of 3 to 4 percent per annum.

“We are exporting live animals to many countries while the gap

between demand and supply is increasing which is contributing to

price hike calling for immediate steps by the authorities”, he

added.