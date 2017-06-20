Gov’t urged to resolve issues of textile industry on priority

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP): Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and

Industry Tuesday called upon the government to address the genuine

issues of textile industry on priority basis to save it from further

problems.

“The prime minister had announced export incentive package of

Rs 180 billion for the textile industry, however delay in

implementation on the package is creating concerns in the textile

industry”, President ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik in a statement said.

He stressed that government should ensure prompt

implementation of said package in letter and spirit to revive the

industry and improve exports.

He said the tax refunds of around Rs 300 billion of

textile industry were stuck up with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

due to which the industry was facing liquidity problems.

He stressed that government should take measures for prompt clearance of

all stuck up tax refunds to ease the woes of textile industry.

He said textile sector was playing leading role in

exports of the country, but due to lack of attention, exports were

going down.

He stressed that government should come up with strong

measures to rescue the textile industry from current difficulties.

He called upon the government to ensure enforcement of zero-

rating of sales tax for the textile industry.

He further urged that the sales tax on packaging materials,

spare parts, fuel and energy should be made simple for textile

industry and refunded on priority basis.

He said to turn around the falling exports, government should

adopt a soft approach for the five export oriented sectors and spare

them from new taxes.

Khalid Iqbal Malik said the government should also take

necessary steps to save the domestic industry against large-scale

import of textile products from neighboring countries.

He said textile industry has appealed for reduction of

gas tariff from Rs 600 per MMBTU to Rs 400 per MMBTU and fixation of

electricity tariff at Rs 7 per unit inclusive of all taxes, levies

and surcharges.

He stressed that government should give due consideration to

this appeal for bringing down the cost of doing business for this

industry.

He was of the view that addressing the issues of textile

industry and reducing power tariffs for it would facilitate the

revival of this important industry and contribute positively to

promoting country’s exports.