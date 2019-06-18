ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP):Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Tuesday urged the government for address the concerns of business community on the implementation of new axle load regime under National Highway Safety Ordinance 2,000.
The business community was the view that sudden implementation new regime has significantly enhanced the transportation cost for businesses and created problems in timely delivery of goods in markets and industrial areas.
ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP):Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Tuesday urged the government for address the concerns of business community on the implementation of new axle load regime under National Highway Safety Ordinance 2,000.