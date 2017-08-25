Govt uplifting GB’s infrastructure to attract more tourists: President

HUNZA, Aug 25 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Friday said
that Gilgit-Baltistan had a huge potential in tourism sector and
the government was making all possible efforts for infrastructural development of this region to attract more tourists.
The President was talking to Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Mir
Ghazanfar Ali Khan who called on him here.
He lauded the incumbent Government of Gilgit-Baltistan for
its remarkable steps in education, health and development sectors.
Such efforts should be continued for the socio-economic development
of this region, he added.
The Governor Gilgit-Baltistan welcomed the President on his
arrival at Hunza. He apprised the President on the development
projects and issues of the region.
President Mamnoon will also inaugurate a campus of Karakorum International University in Hunza.
