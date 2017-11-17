Govt trying to improve PIA, Steel Mills: Bosan

MULTAN, Nov 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Food, Security & Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan said on Friday the incumbent government was trying its level best to improve Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Steel Mills.

Talking to the media after inaugurating executive

passport office here, the minister said that matters

of PIA were not satisfactory and only few people were

responsible for it.

He said that two million extra cotton bales were

produced this year as compare to last year. Bosan said

that Pakistan was facing 15 percent water shortage

which could be met by Punjab and Sindh altogether.

Replying a question, he said, “We have not imported

tomato and onion from India which benefited farmers of

Sindh and Balochistan provinces”.

He said that onions were being sold at a very cheap

price in Sindh for last four days.

To another question, he said that support price of

wheat in 2007 was Rs 400 per mound while it rose to

Rs 1300 in 2013.

Bosan said the country was not facing food scarcity,

adding that surplus stock was available.