Govt trying to establish district level university: State Minister

MULTAN, Jan 14 (APP): State Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Baligh Ur Rehman has said the government was

making efforts to establish at least one university or sub-campus at district level across the country for promotion of higher education.

He said this while addressing a prize distribution ceremony

of a quiz programme held under auspices of Association for Academic

Quality (AFAQ) here on Saturday.

He said the incumbent government is spending huge funds on

provision of missing facilities and promotion of quality education

in the country.

” We have increased funds of Higher Education Commission from

Rs 41 billion to Rs 82 billion and in near future, these funds will

further be raised by Rs 91 billions,” he added.

The Minister said that National Curriculum Council had been made

to bring uniformity of curriculum with consensus of all provinces.

The government would introduce Quranic Education through act

of parliament and a bill would be tabled in the National Assembly

and Senate in near future in this regard, he added.

He said that special focus would be given to the character

building of students, adding that some new subjects related to

healthcare, energy conservation, cleanliness, water consumption

etc would be introduced.

“Chinese society introduced these subjects in their curriculum

a few years ago and it is getting good response,” he said.

Baligh said that students strength in schools had been

improved due to the efforts of the government.

JI MPA Dr Wasim Akhtar also spoke on the occasion.

The State Minister also awarded cash prizes to students

who performed well in encylopedia quiz competition held at

the provincial level.