Govt trying to establish district level university: State Minister

MULTAN, Jan 14 (APP): State Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Baligh Ur Rehman has said the government was
making efforts to establish at least one university or sub-campus at district level across the country for promotion of higher education.
He said this while addressing a prize distribution ceremony
of a quiz programme held under auspices of Association for Academic
Quality (AFAQ) here on Saturday.
He said the incumbent government is spending huge funds on
provision of missing facilities and promotion of quality education
in the country.
” We have increased funds of Higher Education Commission from
Rs 41 billion to Rs 82 billion and in near future, these funds will
further be raised by Rs 91 billions,” he added.
The Minister said that National Curriculum Council had been made
to bring uniformity of curriculum with consensus of all provinces.
The government would introduce Quranic Education through act
of parliament and a bill would be tabled in the National Assembly
and Senate in near future in this regard, he added.
He said that special focus would be given to the character
building of students, adding that some new subjects related to
healthcare, energy conservation, cleanliness, water consumption
etc would be introduced.
“Chinese society introduced these subjects in their curriculum
a few years ago and it is getting good response,” he said.
Baligh said that students strength in schools had been
improved due to the efforts of the government.
JI MPA Dr Wasim Akhtar also spoke on the occasion.
The State Minister also awarded cash prizes to students
who performed well in encylopedia quiz competition held at
the provincial level.
