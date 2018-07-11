Govt to take strict action against elements involved in Peshawar blast: CM

PESHAWAR, Jul 11 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dost Muhammad Khan has said that all

those elements responsible for suicide attack on Awami National Party (ANP) rally in Peshawar

will be brought to justice.

He said that a detailed investigation would be carried out to know if

there was any security’s lapse. The CM said through such cowardice acts,

the resolve of nation could not be shaken in fight against terrorism.

He expressed these views after an emergency meeting about law and order situation

following the blast.The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, IGP KP besides other

senior officials of Police and other departments.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to

examine all aspects of the blast so that perpetrators could be unmasked before the nation.

He said holding of free and transparent

election is the prime responsibility of the caretaker government and every

possible step will be taken to achieve this objective.

Meanwhile, a five member cabinet delegation of caretaker

government of KP visited the residence of Shaheed Haroon Bilour and expressed

condolence with members of the bereaved family.

The caretaker ministers include Zafar Iqbal Bangash, Fazl Elahi, Asadullah

Chamakani and Muhammad Rashid Khan and expressed grief, sorrow over the

death of Haroon Bilour.

They prayed for the rest of the departed soul

in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss

with patience.

The Minister also prayed for early recovery of the blast’s injured

and directed hospitals administration to provide best medical facilities

to the victims.