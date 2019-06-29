ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Saturday said the government wanted to take along the opposition but would not compromise with looters of the country at any cost.
Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, the minister said the accountability should be across the board and the persons who looted the national exchequer should be punished irrespective of political affiliation.
