Govt to take all possible measures to end TB by 2030: Dr Nausheen

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Nausheen Hamid Wednesday said the government was committed to take all possible measures to get rid of Tuberculosis (TB) from the country by 2030.

Addressing a workshop on ‘TB care is my right’ organized by the Stop TB Partnership and Dopasi Foundation here, she requested to all related sectors and partners to join hands to eliminate TB by the stipulated time period through newly devised strategic plan.

She said the government would implement the declaration of the United Nations’ High Level Meeting on Tuberculosis Control through all resources at its disposal and work towards ending TB in Pakistan.