Gov’t to support exporters in poultry sector: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce

Engineer Khurram Dastgir has said that Pakistan Muslim

League – Nawaz (PML-N) government would support the exporters in

poultry sector.

Welcoming the lifting ban by the UAE on poultry sector, he

said a big market was available for exporters in the gulf

region.

Talking to a news channel, he said the government and concerned

ministries would extend full assistance to the exporters for

capturing market in the UAE.

He said efforts had not been made in the past but the

present government took initiatives and succeeded in convincing

the UAE, for entering into the market of the region.

He said Pakistan’s poultry sector held advance technology and the exporters could utilize the potential in this regard in a befitting manner.

Meanwhile, Managing Director K&N’s Khalil Sattar appreciated

the steps of the present government in convincing the UAE which

paved the way for lifting ban on poultry sector.

He invited the members and other businessmen to come forward

and avail the opportunity to export the Pakistan’s products in

UAE in a proper manner.