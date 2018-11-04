Govt to steer country out of crises: CM

LAHORE, Nov 04 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

will steer the country out of crises.

“Pakistan will regain its lost glory under the leadership

of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the dream of prosperity will

be fulfilled soon,” the chief minister said while talking to

various delegations, who called on him on Sunday at Chief

Minister Office.

He said that the it was a top priority of the government

to bring progress and prosperity in the country, adding that

the government was moving ahead with the commitment of

country’s economic stability.

The chief minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan

was working day and night for the betterment of the people and

various decisions for welfare of people were also being

made, he added.

He said that the government would come up to the

expectations of the nation, adding that everyone has to play a

proactive role for development of the country.

The chief minister said that provision of basic facilities

to people and redress of their grievances was among top priorities

of the government. “We are successfully heading towards

completion of the 100-day agenda of the prime minister,” he added.

People would soon observe a positive change in the country, Usman

Buzdar said and added that the PTI government would not leave

any stone unturned to safeguard the interests of the public.

Later, he listened to the problems of people and issued

orders for their solution.