Govt to steer country out of crises: CM

LAHORE, Nov 04 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government
will steer the country out of crises.
“Pakistan will regain its lost glory under the leadership
of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the dream of prosperity will
be fulfilled soon,” the chief minister said while talking to
various delegations, who called on him on Sunday at Chief
Minister Office.
He said that the it was a top priority of the government
to bring progress and prosperity in the country, adding that
the government was moving ahead with the commitment of
country’s economic stability.
The chief minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan
was working day and night for the betterment of the people and
various decisions for welfare of people were also being
made, he added.
He said that the government would come up to the
expectations of the nation, adding that everyone has to play a
proactive role for development of the country.
The chief minister said that provision of basic facilities
to people and redress of their grievances was among top priorities
of the government. “We are successfully heading towards
completion of the 100-day agenda of the prime minister,” he added.
People would soon observe a positive change in the country, Usman
Buzdar said and added that the PTI government would not leave
any stone unturned to safeguard the interests of the public.
Later, he listened to the problems of people and issued
orders for their solution.
