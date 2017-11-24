Govt to start tax refund to traders soon: President

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Fridays said that the government would soon start the refund of taxes to the traders to enhance their trust in the government institutions enabling them to pay more taxes for public welfare projects.

Talking to a traders’ delegation led by Malik Umar Din here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said infrastructure of Karachi’s industrial zone would be improved so that the investors could invest their capital more.

He said Karachi was the biggest commercial hub of Pakistan and the confidence of the investors and traders had boosted after the improvement of the law and order in the city.

The president said projects being funded by the federal government were being executed swiftly and hoped that Green Line Bus Service project would be completed soon. The bus project would benefit millions of the people of Karachi, he added.

He said the traders community was a backbone of the national economy and the federal government was exploiting all out resources to resolve traders’ issues.

He told the delegation that the government was taking serious steps to stabilize the local industry.

President Mamnoon said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was in the interest of both Pakistan and China and assured the traders that no step would be taken under CPEC to negatively affect the local industry.

He said the Pakistani traders would be given equal representation in the industrial zones to be established under the economic zones of the CPEC.

President Mamnoon said government was taking measures to curb the street crimes in Karachi.

The head of the delegation Malik Umar Din apprised the president on the issues confronting the traders community and appreciated the efficient steps being taken by the government for promotion of trade and industry.