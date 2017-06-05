Govt to start Montessori classes in 70 public schools of ICT

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (APP): Capital Administration and Development
Division (CADD) has all set to launch Montessori classes this year
in more 70 public schools of the Islamabad Capital Territory
(ICT) under Prime Minster Education Reforms Programme.
This programme would be launched with the help of private
sector schools and NGO’s who are specialized in early childhood
education, said Parliamentary Secretary for CADD Maiza Hameed on
Tuesday.
“We have already established Montessori sections in 66 schools
with the help of private schools and NGOs, where 1,460 students are
enrolled in all 66 Montessori sections” she said.
Due to untiring efforts of Maryam Nawaz, the Prime Minister
Education Reforms Programme (PMERM) was working successfully, she
lauded.
Maiza said the communities are also providing some support to
the programme in terms of generating finances for the learning
resource.
Some partner organizations have not only provided the
furniture for the Montessori sections, but also took care of the
soft board and learning resources.
She said that different strategies were being adopted to
fulfil the shortage of teachers as last year we did get teachers on
contract for the schools.
Maiza told this subscribe that for the month of April and May
of current year, the partners will provide teachers, adding that
from August when the schools would reopen “we have an option to get
them from Prime Minister’s Internship Programme”.
If the quality of interns are not up to the mark, we may get
contractual teachers on board (re-designation of existing posts),
she added.
The provision of furniture, teacher and all learning resource
is the obligation of government as per the MOU signed with private
schools, NGO’s but partners have come forward in supporting us in
all these spheres as well.
It is pertinent to note that initially, the Montessori classes
had been started at five schools while in the last year it was
piloted in 11 public schools working under Federal Directorate of
Education (FDE).
Govt to start Montessori classes in 70 public schools of ICT
ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (APP): Capital Administration and Development