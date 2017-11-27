Govt to set-up industrial zone in GB: CM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-Ur-Rehman said on Monday that the provincial government will set-up an industrial zone in the area.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, Chief Minister said the project has been approved and survey is in progress.

He said 300 million rupees are being spent on the project, which on completion will promote cottage industry and fruit processing unit in the area.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would have a positive impact on the country as it would transform Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) into an investment haven , he mentioned.