ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): Balochistan government is utilizing
all available resources to provide clean drinking water to the
people in far flung areas of province.
Chief Engineer Provincial Public Health Engineering
Department talking to Radio Pakistan said that fifteen billion
rupees had been allocated for this purpose in the current fiscal
budget.
Meanwhile, Balochistan government has allocated Rs 10 billion
for launching the Balochistan Bank in the current fiscal
year.
The bank would operate on commercial basis and also
function as the government treasury in remote areas.
Govt to provide clean drinking water in remote areas
