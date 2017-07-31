Govt to provide clean drinking water in remote areas

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): Balochistan government is utilizing

all available resources to provide clean drinking water to the

people in far flung areas of province.

Chief Engineer Provincial Public Health Engineering

Department talking to Radio Pakistan said that fifteen billion

rupees had been allocated for this purpose in the current fiscal

budget.

Meanwhile, Balochistan government has allocated Rs 10 billion

for launching the Balochistan Bank in the current fiscal

year.

The bank would operate on commercial basis and also

function as the government treasury in remote areas.